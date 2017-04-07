Lite-On Technology sees increased March revenues

Press release, April 7; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology on April 6 reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.109 billion (US$629 million) for March, increasing 19.25% on month and 3.93% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 52% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 16% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$51.348 billion for January-March, decreasing 18.85% on quarter but growing 3.08% on year.