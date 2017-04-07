Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Lite-On Technology sees increased March revenues
Press release, April 7; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology on April 6 reported consolidated revenues of NT$19.109 billion (US$629 million) for March, increasing 19.25% on month and 3.93% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 52% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 16% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$51.348 billion for January-March, decreasing 18.85% on quarter but growing 3.08% on year.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link