Global semiconductor materials market grows 2.4% in 2016, says SEMI
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

The global semiconductor materials market increased 2.4% in 2016 compared to 2015 while worldwide semiconductor revenues grew 1.1%, according to SEMI.

Revenues of the global wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials segments were US$24.7 billion and US$19.6 billion, respectively, in 2016, said SEMI. Revenues for 2015 were US$24.0 billion for wafer fabrication materials and US$19.3 billion for packaging materials. The wafer fabrication materials segment increased 3.1% on year in 2016, while the packaging materials segment grew 1.4%, SEMI indicated.

For the seventh consecutive year, Taiwan was the largest consumer of semiconductor materials due to its large foundry and advanced packaging base, totaling US$9.8 billion, according to SEMI. Korea and Japan maintained the second and third places, respectively, while China rose in the rankings to claim the fourth spot during the same time.

Annual revenue growth was the strongest in the China, Taiwan and Japan markets in 2016, SEMI identified. The materials market in Europe, Rest of World (ROW) and South Korea experienced nominal growth, while the materials market in North America contracted.

