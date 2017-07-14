IC design house Nyquest 2Q17 profits to hit record high

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 July 2017]

Consumer IC design company Nyquest Technology is expected to report a record EPS of over NT$1.50 (US$0.05) for the second quarter of 2017, when revenues also hit a record high of NT$306 million.

Nyquest posted consolidated revenues of NT$109 million in June 2017, up 28.9% on year and hitting an all-time high. Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 represented a 42.4% sequential increase.

Nyquest has enjoyed robust shipments of its 8-bit MCUs, according to market watchers. The company's 8-bit MCU shipments for the first five months of 2017 already exceeded the total for all of 2016, said the watchers.

Strong demand for 8-bit MCUs, as well as demand for high-end 32-bit MCUs, will buoy further Nyquest's sales and profits for the third quarter, the watchers indicated.

Founded in 2006, Nyquest specializes in the design and development of voice controllers and MCUs for toys, learning machines, medical equipment, electric cars and other consumer electronics products. The company started to be listed on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) market in May 2016.