Wafer suppliers to build new 8-inch plants in China
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Additional new production capacity for 8-inch silicon wafers is expected to emerge in China, with companies including GlobalWafers and Wafer Works looking to build new plants.

The supply of 8-inch silicon wafers has been tight prompting suppliers to expand their 8-inch production lines. With 8-inch wafer demand in China set to grow robustly, wafer suppliers are gearing up to build new production lines locally.

Taiwan-based GlobalWafers is teaming up with Japan's Ferrotec to ramp up new 8-inch wafer capacity. The pair is building a new plant for the manufacture of 8-inch silicon wafers in Shanghai.

GlobalWafers will provide technology, and deal with quality management and sales, while Ferrotec will be responsible for construction of the plant and manufacturing. Samples to customers were already delivered from the new 8-inch wafer plant in the second quarter of 2017, with volume shipments slated for the fourth quarter. Production capacity at the new 8-inch wafer plant will expand gradually to as much as 450,000 wafers per month from the current 150,000 units.

Wafer Works recently broke ground for a new plant in Zhengzhou, Henan province which will be dedicated to producing 8-inch wafers. The company expects to ramp up production at the new plant in the first quarter of 2018.

Demand for 8-inch wafers has been rising on a broader range of end-market applications, such as IoT and automotive electronics, which have stimulated demand for related chips and components such as power ICs and sensors. The supply of 8-inch wafers is expected to remain tight through 2018, according to market sources.

wafer

Supply of 8-inch silicon wafers has been tight.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

