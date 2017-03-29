New Wafer Works China plant to come online in 2018, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

Taiwan-based silicon wafer supplier Wafer Works is expected to start operating its new plant in Zhengzhou, China which will be dedicated to producing 8-inch wafers in the first quarter of 2018, according to a recent Chinese-langauge Commercial Times report.

Wafer Works in December 2016 disclosed plans to inject an additional CNY700 million (US$101.6 million) into its Shanghai-based subsidiary. The funds will be used to set up a new 8-inch silicon wafer plant in Zhengzhou, Henan province with a production capacity of 200,000 wafers a month.

In addition, Wafer Works will expand 8-inch wafer production lines at its plant in Longtan, northern Taiwan with monthly capacity set to reach 250,000 units later in 2017 from the current 200,000 units, the Commercial Times report indicated, without citing its source.

China-based foundries including Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and Hua Hong Semiconductor have expressed optimism about chip demand for a wide range of IoT applications, but warned of the already-tight 8-inch fab supply. China-based fabless firms such as MEMS sensor specialist Shanghai Quality Sensor Technology (QST) have also suggested their supply is falling short of demand due to a shortage in 8-inch fab capacity.