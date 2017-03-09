VIS February revenues fall to 14-month low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) saw its revenues fall to a 14-month low of about NT$1.9 billion (US$61.1 million) in February 2017. Revenues for the month represented decreases of 6.3% on year and 3.8% sequentially.

VIS' cumulative 2017 revenues through February totaled NT$3.87 billion, down 4.1% from a year earlier.

VIS estimated previously that consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 at between NT$6.25 billion and NT$6.55 billion representing an up to 5% sequential decrease.

Fellow foundry chipmaker United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.02 billion for February 2017, down about 5% on month but up 26.8% from a year ago. UMC's revenues for the first two months of 2017 came to NT$24.67 billion, rising 14.8% on year.

UMC expects to post a slight 1% sequential decrease in wafer shipments for the first quarter of 2017, with wafer ASPs falling about 3% on quarter.

UMC, VIS: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month UMC VIS Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Feb-17 12,015 26.8% 1,896 (6.3%) Jan-17 12,652 5.4% 1,971 (2%) Dec-16 12,558 17.7% 2,180 21.1% Nov-16 12,915 16.2% 2,166 21.4% Oct-16 12,833 6.4% 2,251 18.6% Sep-16 12,735 22.2% 2,146 21.4% Aug-16 12,933 6.1% 2,234 31.9% Jul-16 12,495 (1.6%) 2,175 18.6% Jun-16 13,527 12.2% 2,108 8.9% May-16 12,705 (1.8%) 2,209 7.6% Apr-16 10,764 (17.3%) 2,146 (0.5%) Mar-16 12,919 1.6% 2,181 (5.3%) Feb-16 9,478 (21.4%) 2,022 0.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017