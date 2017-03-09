Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:57 (GMT+8)
VIS February revenues fall to 14-month low
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) saw its revenues fall to a 14-month low of about NT$1.9 billion (US$61.1 million) in February 2017. Revenues for the month represented decreases of 6.3% on year and 3.8% sequentially.

VIS' cumulative 2017 revenues through February totaled NT$3.87 billion, down 4.1% from a year earlier.

VIS estimated previously that consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 at between NT$6.25 billion and NT$6.55 billion representing an up to 5% sequential decrease.

Fellow foundry chipmaker United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.02 billion for February 2017, down about 5% on month but up 26.8% from a year ago. UMC's revenues for the first two months of 2017 came to NT$24.67 billion, rising 14.8% on year.

UMC expects to post a slight 1% sequential decrease in wafer shipments for the first quarter of 2017, with wafer ASPs falling about 3% on quarter.

UMC, VIS: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Month

UMC

VIS

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Feb-17

12,015

26.8%

1,896

(6.3%)

Jan-17

12,652

5.4%

1,971

(2%)

Dec-16

12,558

17.7%

2,180

21.1%

Nov-16

12,915

16.2%

2,166

21.4%

Oct-16

12,833

6.4%

2,251

18.6%

Sep-16

12,735

22.2%

2,146

21.4%

Aug-16

12,933

6.1%

2,234

31.9%

Jul-16

12,495

(1.6%)

2,175

18.6%

Jun-16

13,527

12.2%

2,108

8.9%

May-16

12,705

(1.8%)

2,209

7.6%

Apr-16

10,764

(17.3%)

2,146

(0.5%)

Mar-16

12,919

1.6%

2,181

(5.3%)

Feb-16

9,478

(21.4%)

2,022

0.8%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

