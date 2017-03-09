VIS February revenues fall to 14-month low

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) saw its revenues fall to a 14-month low of about NT$1.9 billion (US$61.1 million) in February 2017. Revenues for the month represented decreases of 6.3% on year and 3.8% sequentially.
VIS' cumulative 2017 revenues through February totaled NT$3.87 billion, down 4.1% from a year earlier.
VIS estimated previously that consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 at between NT$6.25 billion and NT$6.55 billion representing an up to 5% sequential decrease.
Fellow foundry chipmaker United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.02 billion for February 2017, down about 5% on month but up 26.8% from a year ago. UMC's revenues for the first two months of 2017 came to NT$24.67 billion, rising 14.8% on year.
UMC expects to post a slight 1% sequential decrease in wafer shipments for the first quarter of 2017, with wafer ASPs falling about 3% on quarter.
UMC, VIS: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
UMC
VIS
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Feb-17
|
12,015
|
26.8%
|
1,896
|
(6.3%)
|
Jan-17
|
12,652
|
5.4%
|
1,971
|
(2%)
|
Dec-16
|
12,558
|
17.7%
|
2,180
|
21.1%
|
Nov-16
|
12,915
|
16.2%
|
2,166
|
21.4%
|
Oct-16
|
12,833
|
6.4%
|
2,251
|
18.6%
|
Sep-16
|
12,735
|
22.2%
|
2,146
|
21.4%
|
Aug-16
|
12,933
|
6.1%
|
2,234
|
31.9%
|
Jul-16
|
12,495
|
(1.6%)
|
2,175
|
18.6%
|
Jun-16
|
13,527
|
12.2%
|
2,108
|
8.9%
|
May-16
|
12,705
|
(1.8%)
|
2,209
|
7.6%
|
Apr-16
|
10,764
|
(17.3%)
|
2,146
|
(0.5%)
|
Mar-16
|
12,919
|
1.6%
|
2,181
|
(5.3%)
|
Feb-16
|
9,478
|
(21.4%)
|
2,022
|
0.8%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017