VIS mulling fab tools purchases

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 31 March 2017]

Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) is considering acquiring production equipment from its fellow foundry companies, according to the Taiwan-based 8-inch IC foundry.

VIS announced its board of directors has agreed to authorize company chairman Leuh Fang to evaluate and make decisions on purchasing production equipment and facilities from "potential counter-parties." Fang will also be allowed to sign contracts and related documents when a deal is reached.

The planned acquisition of additional equipment and facilities is to satisfy customer demand and meet the company's mid- to long-term growth, VIS said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

VIS in 2014 took over an 8-inch wafer fab, and related equipment and facilities from Sumpro Electronic, a subsidiary of DRAM firm Nanya Technology, for NT$2.18 billion. In 2007, VIS acquired an 8-inch fab and the fab tools from specialty DRAM and flash maker Winbond Electronics for about NT$8.3 billion.

VIS specializes in the fabrication of LCD driver ICs, power management chips and fingerprint sensors. The company currently has three 8-inch fabs, with a combined capacity of approximately 195,000 wafers monthly.