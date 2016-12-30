Global market shares for In-Cell, On-Cell touch solutions to rise in 2017, says WitsView

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 30 December 2016]

Among touch solutions used in smartphones, global market share for In-Cell will rise to 29.6% and On-Cell to 26.0%, according to WitsView.

In-Cell touch solutions help reduce the complexity of the smartphone supply chain. As Apple is expected to adopt AMOLED panels for iPhones to be launched in 2017, and many of first-tier China-based smartphone vendors will follow suit, demand for AMOLED panels will significantly increase in 2017 and so will demand for On-Cell touch solutions supporting AMOLED displays.

US-based Synaptics and Taiwan-based FocalTech Systems took the initiative to offer TDDI (touch with display driver integration) IC solutions. While prices for TDDI IC solutions are still high currently, they will become less expensive in 2017 as many Taiwan-based IC design houses have entered the segment. Consequently, demand for In-Cell plus TDDI touch solutions is on the rise and the corresponding global market share among smartphone-use touch solutions will rise from 6% in 2016 to 12% in 2017.

WitsView: Smartphone-use touch solutions, 2016-2017 Touch solution 2016(e) global market share 2017(f) global market share In-Cell matched with LCD display 26.3% 29.6% On-Cell matched with LCD or AMOLED display 24.7% 26.0% ITO film (Out-Cell) 45.9% 42.8% Others such as glass touch solutions 3.1% 1.6%

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016