Taipei, Friday, December 30, 2016 17:40 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Global market shares for In-Cell, On-Cell touch solutions to rise in 2017, says WitsView
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 30 December 2016]

Among touch solutions used in smartphones, global market share for In-Cell will rise to 29.6% and On-Cell to 26.0%, according to WitsView.

In-Cell touch solutions help reduce the complexity of the smartphone supply chain. As Apple is expected to adopt AMOLED panels for iPhones to be launched in 2017, and many of first-tier China-based smartphone vendors will follow suit, demand for AMOLED panels will significantly increase in 2017 and so will demand for On-Cell touch solutions supporting AMOLED displays.

US-based Synaptics and Taiwan-based FocalTech Systems took the initiative to offer TDDI (touch with display driver integration) IC solutions. While prices for TDDI IC solutions are still high currently, they will become less expensive in 2017 as many Taiwan-based IC design houses have entered the segment. Consequently, demand for In-Cell plus TDDI touch solutions is on the rise and the corresponding global market share among smartphone-use touch solutions will rise from 6% in 2016 to 12% in 2017.

WitsView: Smartphone-use touch solutions, 2016-2017

Touch solution

2016(e) global market share

2017(f) global market share

In-Cell matched with LCD display

26.3%

29.6%

On-Cell matched with LCD or AMOLED display

24.7%

26.0%

ITO film (Out-Cell)

45.9%

42.8%

Others such as glass touch solutions

3.1%

1.6%

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link