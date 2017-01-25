LG Display 4Q16 net operating profit hits record

LG Display has released its fourth-quarter 2016 financial report, with net operating profit of KRW904 billion (US$774 million) hitting a quarterly record.
TV panels accounted for 38% of the fourth-quarter consolidated revenues, mobile device applications 31%, tablet and notebook panels 17%, and monitor panels 14%, the company disclosed.
Consolidated revenues of KRW26.50 trillion and net operating profit of KRW1.31 trillion for the whole year of 2016 dropped 6.6% and 19.3% respectively on year.
LG Display expects shipments in first-quarter 2017 to decrease about 5% sequentially mainly due to continued shift of production from TFT-LCD panels to OLED. In addition to large-size OLED panels, LG Display will start producing small- to medium-size OLED units in 2017.
|
LG Display: Financial report, 4Q16 (KRWb)
|
Item
|
Amount
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
7,936
|
18.02%
|
5.87%
|
Net operating profit
|
904
|
179.88%
|
1,392%
|
Net profit
|
825
|
334.21%
|
4Q15 net loss: 14
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017