Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:34 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
25°C
LG Display 4Q16 net operating profit hits record
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

LG Display has released its fourth-quarter 2016 financial report, with net operating profit of KRW904 billion (US$774 million) hitting a quarterly record.

TV panels accounted for 38% of the fourth-quarter consolidated revenues, mobile device applications 31%, tablet and notebook panels 17%, and monitor panels 14%, the company disclosed.

Consolidated revenues of KRW26.50 trillion and net operating profit of KRW1.31 trillion for the whole year of 2016 dropped 6.6% and 19.3% respectively on year.

LG Display expects shipments in first-quarter 2017 to decrease about 5% sequentially mainly due to continued shift of production from TFT-LCD panels to OLED. In addition to large-size OLED panels, LG Display will start producing small- to medium-size OLED units in 2017.

LG Display: Financial report, 4Q16 (KRWb)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

7,936

18.02%

5.87%

Net operating profit

904

179.88%

1,392%

Net profit

825

334.21%

4Q15 net loss: 14

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link