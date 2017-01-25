LG Display 4Q16 net operating profit hits record

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

LG Display has released its fourth-quarter 2016 financial report, with net operating profit of KRW904 billion (US$774 million) hitting a quarterly record.

TV panels accounted for 38% of the fourth-quarter consolidated revenues, mobile device applications 31%, tablet and notebook panels 17%, and monitor panels 14%, the company disclosed.

Consolidated revenues of KRW26.50 trillion and net operating profit of KRW1.31 trillion for the whole year of 2016 dropped 6.6% and 19.3% respectively on year.

LG Display expects shipments in first-quarter 2017 to decrease about 5% sequentially mainly due to continued shift of production from TFT-LCD panels to OLED. In addition to large-size OLED panels, LG Display will start producing small- to medium-size OLED units in 2017.

LG Display: Financial report, 4Q16 (KRWb) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 7,936 18.02% 5.87% Net operating profit 904 179.88% 1,392% Net profit 825 334.21% 4Q15 net loss: 14

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017