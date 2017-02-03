Taipei, Saturday, February 4, 2017 12:12 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
21°C
Over 219 million LCD TVs shipped globally in 2016, says WitsView
Press release, February 3; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 February 2017]

There were 219.2 million LCD TVs shipped globally in 2016, increasing 1.6% growth on year due to strong sales in the North America market and growing demand for large-size models in China, according to WitsView.

Global LCD TV shipments in 2017 are forecast at 225 million units, growing 2.6% on year, of which 50-inch and above units will account for nearly 30% and Ultra HD models for 31.5%. Sony will re-enter the OLED TV segment with models featuring in-house-developed video and audio technologies later in 2017.

WitsView: Top-5 LCD TV vendors by shipments, 2016

Company

Shipment volume (m units)

Y/Y

Samsung Electronics

47.9

0.0%

LG Electronics

28.2

(4.1%)

Hisense

13.3

3.9%

TCL

13.2

0.8%

Sony

11.7

(3.7%)

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link