Over 219 million LCD TVs shipped globally in 2016, says WitsView

There were 219.2 million LCD TVs shipped globally in 2016, increasing 1.6% growth on year due to strong sales in the North America market and growing demand for large-size models in China, according to WitsView.
Global LCD TV shipments in 2017 are forecast at 225 million units, growing 2.6% on year, of which 50-inch and above units will account for nearly 30% and Ultra HD models for 31.5%. Sony will re-enter the OLED TV segment with models featuring in-house-developed video and audio technologies later in 2017.
|
WitsView: Top-5 LCD TV vendors by shipments, 2016
|
Company
|
Shipment volume (m units)
|
Y/Y
|
Samsung Electronics
|
47.9
|
0.0%
|
LG Electronics
|
28.2
|
(4.1%)
|
Hisense
|
13.3
|
3.9%
|
TCL
|
13.2
|
0.8%
|
Sony
|
11.7
|
(3.7%)
Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017