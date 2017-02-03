Over 219 million LCD TVs shipped globally in 2016, says WitsView

Press release, February 3; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 February 2017]

There were 219.2 million LCD TVs shipped globally in 2016, increasing 1.6% growth on year due to strong sales in the North America market and growing demand for large-size models in China, according to WitsView.

Global LCD TV shipments in 2017 are forecast at 225 million units, growing 2.6% on year, of which 50-inch and above units will account for nearly 30% and Ultra HD models for 31.5%. Sony will re-enter the OLED TV segment with models featuring in-house-developed video and audio technologies later in 2017.

WitsView: Top-5 LCD TV vendors by shipments, 2016 Company Shipment volume (m units) Y/Y Samsung Electronics 47.9 0.0% LG Electronics 28.2 (4.1%) Hisense 13.3 3.9% TCL 13.2 0.8% Sony 11.7 (3.7%)

Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017