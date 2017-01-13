BYD wins price negotiation priority for 2017 Asustek notebooks

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

Asustek Computer for the first time adopted online bidding for requests for quotations (RFQ) for notebooks to be launched in 2017, and China-based OEM BYD has won the first right for price negotiation, followed by Taiwan-based Pegatron Technology, Compal Electronics and Quanta Computer, according to industry sources.

However, Asustek's final order distribution for 2017 may not be heavily influenced by the result of the online bidding since makers' prices, production quality, flexibility over the delivering schedule, production site locations and relationship with the vendor are all important factors that need to be considered.

In the fourth quarter of 2015, BYD landed orders from Asustek for a notebook model and in 2016, Asustek's notebook orders to BYD rose strongly to 1.5 million units.

Lenovo and Compal's notebook manufacturing joint venture has also seen shipments picking up to account for over 50% of Lenovo's shipments. The joint venture originally only manufactured mid-range and entry-level consumer models for Lenovo, but the China-based vendor has recently started placing high-end enterprise notebook models with the joint venture.