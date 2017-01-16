Asustek to ramp up smartphone shipments to 35-40 million units a year, says paper

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 16 January 2017]

Asustek Computer aims to ramp up its smartphone shipments to 35-40 million units a year to account for 3% of the global shipments in the next three years, according to a Chinese-language Apple Daily report, citing company CEO Jerry Shen.

Asustek unveiled its high-end models, the ZenFone AR and ZenFone 3 Zoom at the recently concluded CES 2017 and plans to launch the ZenFone 4 series family products in the second quarter of 2017, Shen revealed.

Asustek shipped about 20 million smartphones in 2016 and saw its shipments record an overall growth of over 5%, and even 20% in a number of markets in the year, Shen said.

Asustek will also continue to strengthen its presence in the China market, Shen added, noting that Asustek launched recently its ZenFone Pegasus 3 (64GB) in China with a price tag of CNY1,999 (US$290). The ZenFone Pegasus 3 also features a 5000mAh battery.