Taipei, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 16:06 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
16°C
Asustek, Gigabyte restructing poorly performing businesses
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

As the mobile device market is no long seeing strong growth, Asustek Computer has been reorganizing its loss-making tablet business since the first half of 2016, while Gigabyte Technology is also planning to adjust operations for some of its poorly-performing subsidiaries such as Gigabyte Communications, which mainly handles the company's GSmart smartphone products, and Gigazone International, which handles PC and handset peripheral products.

Gigabyte pointed out that the company will continue to provide maintenance services to products that have been sold by the two subsidiaries.

Gigabyte is planning to stop all related R&D and sales at these subsidiaries, and relocate their employees to other business departments or lay them off. Gigabyte will shift the resources to product lines with better profitability.

Asustek started reorganizing its tablet business in the first half of 2016 and has greatly reduced the number of its new tablet projects as well as tablet shipments in 2016. Since Asustek still has a few hundred R&D and sales staff in its tablet department, Asustek has been trying to relocate them to new businesses such as virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) and smartphone and the process is expected to be completed by the end of first-half 2017.

Realtime news

  • SZS to sell Chongqing plants

    IT + CE - Stockwatch | 17min ago

  • Zhen Ding, other PCB makers stepping into production of substrate-like PCB products, says paper

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 23min ago

  • Compal shifting smart device production to Chongqing plants, says paper

    IT + CE - Newswatch | 31min ago

  • China market: Smartphone users to be allowed to uninstall preloaded apps, says report

    Mobile + telecom | 58min ago

  • MediaTek 1Q17 revenues likely to drop 10%

    Bits + chips | 1h ago

  • Avalue expects over 10% growth in 2016 and optimistic about 2017 performance

    IT + CE | 1h 25min ago

  • HMD Global developing 4 Nokia-branded smartphones for launch in 2Q-3Q17, say sources

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 43min ago

  • CyberLink buys back 4.73% stake

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:39

  • Genesis Photonics may suffer net loss for 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:37

  • China to levy pollution tax beginning in 2018

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:36

  • China Development Bank to financially support San'an Optoelectronics

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:35

  • TSMC orders equipment for NT$7.82 billion

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:34

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link