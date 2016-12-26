Taipei, Monday, December 26, 2016 13:40 (GMT+8)
Foxconn appoints CMO, says report
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 December 2016]

Foxconn Electronics has named Freddie Yuan as the first person to hold the title of chief marketing officer (CMO) for the company, with the appointment becoming effective in December, according to a Taipei-based Central News Agency (CNA) report.

Yuan, a 27-year veteran in the advertising industry, confirmed the appointment when asked by the CNA about a recent message Facebook post regarding his role at Foxconn.

The move to hire a CMO comes after Foxconn now controls two leading brands for household electrical appliances, Aquos and Sharp, following its acquisition of Japan-based Sharp in April. Additionally, FIH Mobile, the handset subsidiary of Foxconn, will also work with Finland-based HMD Global to promote Nokia-brand feature phones, said the report.

Yuan comes to Foxconn from VML IM2.0, where he served as chief creative officer. Before that he was general manager in charge of operations for northern China at IM2.0 and was executive creative director of Ogilivy One in Beijing. He was also executive creative director of FCB Beijing.

