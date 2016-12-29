Taipei, Thursday, December 29, 2016 17:25 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
20°C
Foxconn/Sharp likely to ramp up stake in lens module maker Kantatsu, says report
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 29 December 2016]

Backed by Foxconn Electronics, Sharp is likely to increase its investment in Japan-based lens module maker Kantatsu in order to compete with Taiwan-based Largan Precision to secure lens module orders from Apple for iPhone devices, according to a Japan-based Nikkei report.

The speculation came after Sharp's president Tai Jeng-wu delivered recently a letter to its employees saying that Sharp should vertically integrate its camera module business through investments and acquisitions of core equipment and manufacturing partners, Nikkei indicated.

Kantatsu is capable of producing of over 12-megapixel camera modules with a yield rate that is comparable to Largan Precision, said the Chinese-language Liberty Times. Sharp currently holds a 44% stake in Kantatsu.

While Apple currently does not hold any stake in Kantatsu, it did provide the Japan-based lens module maker with a batch of equipment for manufacturing upgrades in early 2016, said the paper.

UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link