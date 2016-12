Foxconn adds stake investment in Smart Technologies

Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 December 2016]

Foxconn Electronics on December 23 announced that its Singapore-based subsidiary Foxconn Singapore Pte. will add an investment of US$60 million in Smart Technologies, a Canada-based developer of interactive smart white boards and software solutions used in education and business.

Foxconn Singapore currently holds a 32.1% stake in Smart Technologies and the additional investment will increase its stake to 84.2%, with the remaining 15.8% held by strategic investors.