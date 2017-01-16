Taiwan market: Foxconn online shopping platform launches video content services

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

A consumer electronics online shopping platform belonging to the Foxconn Group has launched Bandott, a free Android TV 6.0 digital set-top box (STB) integrated with video content services, in the Taiwan market.

The STB supports 4K video content provided by iqiyi, CatchPlay, Netflix and myVideo, the platform, flnet said. The STB is free but requires a security deposit of NT$1,400 (US$44.0).

Monthly charge rates depend on Bandott subscribers' choices. For example, a 3-month rate of NT$588 for iqiyi , NT$717 for either CatchPlay or myVideo, and NT$1,197 for iqiyi plus CatchPlay.

The platform aims to reach one million Bandott subscribers in three years.