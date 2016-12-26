Apple seeks help from Foxconn for Southeast Asia expansion, says paper

EDN, December 26; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 December 2016]

Apple has been aggressively looking to expand into the Southeast Asia market recently and has reportedly partnered with Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) for related plans, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Apple is expected to begin constructing two new R&D centers in Asia in 2017 located in Indonesia and Shenzhen, China.

Foxconn has already been operating in Indonesia for a couple of years and partners include local brand vendor Luna and Huawei in the market.

However, Foxconn declined to comment on its clients or orders.

Since the Indonesia government will start pushing policies in 2017 to encourage the country's 2G users to switch to 4G services, Foxconn is expected to see increased demand for 4G smartphone manufacturing in 2017.