IPC maker Ennoconn sets price for ECB issue
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Industrial PC (IPC) supplier Ennoconn, an affiliate of the Foxconn Group, has set the conversion price of its five-year US$200 million European convertible bond (ECB) issue at NT$488 (US$15.41) per share.

The conversion price represents a premium of 13.75% over the company's closing price of NT$429 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 16 session. The ECB issue will be launched on March 10, 2017.

The bulk of the funds secured from the bond issue will be used to finance Ennoconn's purchase of a 29.4% stake in Germany-based S&T AG to become the largest shareholder of the IPC solution supplier, the company said.

S&T AG is a provider of software/hardware-integrated solutions and earned revenues of EUR470 million in 2015. The company's product lines cover applications including medical, communications, Big Data, automation, smart grid and energy enhancement.

