IPC maker Ennoconn reports increased sales for August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 5 September 2016]

Industry PC supplier Ennoconn has reported revenues of NT$1.254 billion (US$39.61 million) for August, increasing 4.56% on month and 41.21% on year.

For the first eight months of 2016 revenues totaled NT$9.147 billion, growing 35.19% from a year earlier.

The company's EPS for the third quarter of 2016 is expected to be higher than the NT$3.78 it posted in the previous quarter, according to an estimate by industry sources.

The company's stock price rose NT$4.00 to close at NT$503.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange during the September 5 session.