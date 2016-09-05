Taipei, Monday, September 5, 2016 16:51 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
IPC maker Ennoconn reports increased sales for August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 5 September 2016]

Industry PC supplier Ennoconn has reported revenues of NT$1.254 billion (US$39.61 million) for August, increasing 4.56% on month and 41.21% on year.

For the first eight months of 2016 revenues totaled NT$9.147 billion, growing 35.19% from a year earlier.

The company's EPS for the third quarter of 2016 is expected to be higher than the NT$3.78 it posted in the previous quarter, according to an estimate by industry sources.

The company's stock price rose NT$4.00 to close at NT$503.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange during the September 5 session.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link