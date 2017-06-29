Taipei, Friday, June 30, 2017 07:25 (GMT+8)
Ennoconn gains control of Germany-based S&T
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Industrial PC (IPC) maker Ennoconn has completed its EUR150 million investment in Germany-based S&T AG and has acquired three director positions on the company’s board. Since Ennoconn already has a full control of S&T, Ennoconn will start including S&T’s revenues in its financial reports.

Ennoconn pointed out that it has acquired a total of 13.95 million stocks in S&T, equivalent to a 28.45% stake and is the largest shareholder. S&T currently has a total of five directors on the board.

With the partnership, Ennoconn, S&T and Kontron will be able to expand their shares in the worldwide IPC market with integrated resources including software R&D, hardware manufacturing, system integration, brand recognition and channel reach.

In additional news, Ennoconn’s invested Goldtek Technology has recently been listed on Taiwan’s over-the-counter market. Ennoconn has a combined stake of 56.74% in Goldtek. Goldtek had revenues of NT$3.13 billion (US$104.86 million) in 2016 with gross margins at 17.78%, net profits NT$318 million and EPS NT$18.72.

