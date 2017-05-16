IPC supplier Ennoconn reports decreased earnings for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

IPC supplier Ennoconn has reported net profits of NT$185 million (US$6.146 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 30% on quarter and nearly 20% on year.

EPS for the first quarter reached NT$2.43, the lowest quarterly earnings in 10 quarters. Gross margin for the three-month period stood at 18%, compared to 17.3% of a quarter and 20.9% of a year earlier.

The company posted revenues of NT$4.92 billion in the first four months of 2017, up 17.25% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price rose NT$2 to close at NT$380 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 16 session.