Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 13:11 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
IPC maker Ennoconn reports record high revenues for December, all of 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

IPC maker Ennoconn, an affiliate company under the Foxconn Group, has reported record high revenues for December and all of 2016, buoyed by its overseas acquisition projects.

The company saw its revenues grow 19.48% on month and 22.88% on year to NT$1.509 billion (US$46.81 million) in December. For all of 2016, revenues increased 30.89% on year to NT$14.471 billion.

With strong performance in December, the company is expected to post an EPS of NT$14 for all of 2016, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report, citing sources from securities investment houses. Ennoconn posted an EPS of NT$10.56 for the first three quarters of 2016.

The company's stock price slid NT$6.50 to close at NT$420.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 4 session.

Realtime news

  • IC distributor Supreme to post over 40% revenue growth in 2016

    Before Going to Press | Jan 4, 21:25

  • JDI to unveil bendable LCD panels, says Yomiuri

    Before Going to Press | Jan 4, 21:24

  • 4GB DDR3 contract prices rise above US$25 in 1Q17, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | Jan 4, 21:23

  • Global chip sales rise 7% in November, says SIA

    Before Going to Press | Jan 4, 21:21

  • Foxconn expected to take over local cloud storage solution provider

    Before Going to Press | Jan 4, 21:20

  • IPC maker Advantech to buy up to 60% stake in Korea-based Kostec

    Before Going to Press | Jan 4, 21:19

  • TSMC orders equipment for NT$1.33 billion

    Before Going to Press | Jan 4, 21:17

  • TSMC launches internal investigation over alleged bribery of several employees

    Before Going to Press | Jan 4, 21:15

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
EYF Enterprises
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link