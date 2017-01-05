IPC maker Ennoconn reports record high revenues for December, all of 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 5 January 2017]

IPC maker Ennoconn, an affiliate company under the Foxconn Group, has reported record high revenues for December and all of 2016, buoyed by its overseas acquisition projects.

The company saw its revenues grow 19.48% on month and 22.88% on year to NT$1.509 billion (US$46.81 million) in December. For all of 2016, revenues increased 30.89% on year to NT$14.471 billion.

With strong performance in December, the company is expected to post an EPS of NT$14 for all of 2016, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report, citing sources from securities investment houses. Ennoconn posted an EPS of NT$10.56 for the first three quarters of 2016.

The company's stock price slid NT$6.50 to close at NT$420.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 4 session.