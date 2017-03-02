Taipei, Friday, March 3, 2017 05:54 (GMT+8)
IPC maker Ennoconn reports record high earnings for 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 March 2017]

IPC maker Ennoconn saw its net profits grow 18.1% on year to a record high of NT$1.02 billion (US$33.12 million) in 2016. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$14.01 for the year compared to NT$12.75 of a year earlier.

Ennoconn, an affiliate company under the Foxconn Group, saw its consolidated revenues grow 30.89% on year to an all-time high of NT$14.471 billion in 2016.

Gross margin also improved to 19.8% in 2016, compared to 18.2% a year earlier, the company said.

The company's stock price slipped NT$11 to close at NT$461 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 2 session.

