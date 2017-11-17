Ennoconn to set up development center in China

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

IPC provider Ennoconn plans to set up an operational and development center in Suzhou, eastern China in 2018 in order to grasp business opportunities arising from the China government's Made in China 2025 initiation, according to company sources.

Details for the establiment of the center, which will include setting up strategic alliances with local concerns, will be finalized in the first half of 2018, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the company reported net profits of NT$312 million (US$10.37 million) for the third quarter of 2017, up 10.16% on quarter and 18.93% on year. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$4.12 compared to NT$3.75 a quarter earlier and NT$2.62 a year earlier.

Third-quarter revenues came to NT$11.889 billion with a gross margin of 30.06%.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$780 million, up 2.79% on year. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$10.3 for the nine-month period, down from NT$10.56 a year earlier.

Gross margin for the January-September period stood at 25.02% compared to 20.76% of a year ago.

The company also reported revenues of NT$4.504 billion for October, decreasing 4.59% on month but increasing 280.04% on year, and those for January-October reached NT$24.279 billion, up 107.53% on year.