Vivotek expects growing businesses in 2017
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Taiwan-based surveillance camera supplier Vivotek expects to receive OEM orders from new clients in North America for 2017, and is seeing strong own-brand sales from India and Denmark. Vivotek shipped over one million network cameras in 2016.

For the company's own-brand product business, Vivotek is mainly pushing sales in the transportation and retail markets in 2017, while the company is also seeing business opportunities from Europe and North America's telecom and surveillance markets since some clients are concerned about acquiring products from China-based suppliers.

Although competition from China-based makers has been growing fierce since 2013, the company has defined a clear a development direction and market focus, and has already seen some recovery in revenues.

With the company's aggressive development of cameras for IoT applications, Vivotek's revenues grew 15.98% on year to reach NT$4.8 billion (US$158.8 million) in 2016.

