Taiwan IPC maker Axiontek sells subsidiary to Elektrophoenix
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Axiontek has announced a plan to sell its network product subsidiary Etherwan Systems to Germany-based Elektrophoenix, a subsidiary of Phoenix Contact. The transaction amount will be NT$1.01 billion (US$32.97 million), or NT$94.50 per share.

Axiontek is expected to achieve profits of NT$760 million from the transaction and the income will be reported in the company's second-quarter result.

Currently, Axiontek has a 88.42% stake in Etherwan and Etherwan currently has a total of 12.06 million shares.

