Ennoconn June revenues hit record

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Ennoconn has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.694 billion (US$55.9 million) for June, hitting a monthly record with growth of 33.3% on month and 28.86% on year.

Ennoconn posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.232 billion for the second quarter, increasing 15.83% on quarter and 18.4% on year, and 7.886 billion for January-June, rising 17.83%.

Ennoconn recently finished its acquisition of a 28.45% stake in Germany-based S&T AG and is likely to include S&T's revenues into its consolidated revenues beginning July. Thus, Ennoconn's monthly consolidated revenues may spike to NT$4 billion, according to market watchers.

ENNOCONN: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 1,271 0.3% 7.6% 6,192 15.1% Apr-17 1,267 (7.6%) 17.4% 4,921 17.3% Mar-17 1,371 32.5% 23.8% 3,654 17.2% Feb-17 1,035 (17.1%) 20.2% 2,283 13.6% Jan-17 1,249 (17.3%) 8.6% 1,249 8.6% Dec-16 1,510 19.6% 22.9% 14,472 30.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017