Ennoconn June revenues hit record

Industrial computing device maker Ennoconn has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.694 billion (US$55.9 million) for June, hitting a monthly record with growth of 33.3% on month and 28.86% on year.
Ennoconn posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.232 billion for the second quarter, increasing 15.83% on quarter and 18.4% on year, and 7.886 billion for January-June, rising 17.83%.
Ennoconn recently finished its acquisition of a 28.45% stake in Germany-based S&T AG and is likely to include S&T's revenues into its consolidated revenues beginning July. Thus, Ennoconn's monthly consolidated revenues may spike to NT$4 billion, according to market watchers.
ENNOCONN: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
1,271
|
0.3%
|
7.6%
|
6,192
|
15.1%
Apr-17
|
1,267
|
(7.6%)
|
17.4%
|
4,921
|
17.3%
Mar-17
|
1,371
|
32.5%
|
23.8%
|
3,654
|
17.2%
Feb-17
|
1,035
|
(17.1%)
|
20.2%
|
2,283
|
13.6%
Jan-17
|
1,249
|
(17.3%)
|
8.6%
|
1,249
|
8.6%
Dec-16
|
1,510
|
19.6%
|
22.9%
|
14,472
|
30.9%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017