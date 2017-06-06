IPC supplier Ennoconn reports increased sales for May

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

IPC supplier Ennoconn has reported revenues of NT$1.27 billion (US$42.26 million) for May, up 0.31% on month and 7.63% on year.

For year-to-date, the company had combined revenues of NT$6.191 billion, increasing 15.13% from a year earlier.

The company's acquisition of a 29.4% stake in Germany-based S&T AG, as well as a 29% stake in Kontron through S&T, have passed an antitrust review by the EU Commission, which will enable Ennoconn to start booking contributions from S&T in the third quarter, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's stock price lost NT$3.50 to finish at NT$394.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 6 session.