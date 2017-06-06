Taipei, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 05:28 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
IPC supplier Ennoconn reports increased sales for May
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

IPC supplier Ennoconn has reported revenues of NT$1.27 billion (US$42.26 million) for May, up 0.31% on month and 7.63% on year.

For year-to-date, the company had combined revenues of NT$6.191 billion, increasing 15.13% from a year earlier.

The company's acquisition of a 29.4% stake in Germany-based S&T AG, as well as a 29% stake in Kontron through S&T, have passed an antitrust review by the EU Commission, which will enable Ennoconn to start booking contributions from S&T in the third quarter, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's stock price lost NT$3.50 to finish at NT$394.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 6 session.

Realtime news

  • Getac May revenues see growth

    IT + CE | 9h 24min ago

  • Elan May revenues climb to 8-month high

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 10h 9min ago

  • MediaTek posts slight sequential growth in May revenues

    Bits + chips | 10h 21min ago

  • Nanya May revenues down 5% on-month

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 11h 7min ago

  • Chicony Power Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.80

    IT + CE | 11h 8min ago

  • China January-April software revenues estimated at CNY1.575 trillion, says MIIT

    IT + CE | 11h 12min ago

  • Advantech sees increased May revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • Apple new macOS High Sierra to support HTC Vive

    Before Going to Press | 8h 39min ago

  • StarVR to cooperate with ZeroLight to showcase car VR solution at London Tech Week 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 55min ago

  • China-based Thunderobot ramping up overseas shipments of gaming notebooks

    Before Going to Press | 8h 56min ago

  • General Interface Solution sees increased May revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 59min ago

  • SerComm sets up marketing, R&D base in Russia

    Before Going to Press | 8h 59min ago

  • HTC sees revenues dip to 14-month low in May

    Before Going to Press | 9h 2min ago

  • 405 million personal computing devices to ship globally in 2021, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | 10h 20min ago

  • MediaTek considers placing chip orders with Globalfoundries

    Before Going to Press | 10h 21min ago

  • 57.84 million TV panels to ship globally in 2Q17, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | 10h 30min ago

  • UL to set up IoT testing center in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 10h 32min ago

  • 24.7 million smart wearable devices shipped globally in 1Q17, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | 10h 35min ago

  • Taiwan solar cell makers received better than expected orders

    Before Going to Press | 11h 20min ago

  • India PV makers call for anti-dumping probe of China-produced solar products

    Before Going to Press | 11h 22min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link