IPC supplier Ennoconn revenues up over 17% on year in April

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 5 May 2017]

IPC supplier Ennoconn has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.266 billion (US$41.98 million) for April, down 7.59% on month but up 17.42% on year.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through April totaled NT$4.92 billion, increasing 17.25% from a year earlier.

Ennoconn is expected to see its revenues grow at least 10% on year in the second quarter of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Ennoconn declined to comment on the report. The company's stock price edged down NT$0.50 to finish at NT$330.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 5 session.