China market: Smartphone users to be allowed to uninstall preloaded apps, says report

Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has published a set of preliminary regulations which demand smartphones sold in China beginning in July 1, 2017 come with a functionality that enables users to uninstall non-essential preloaded apps, according to a China-based qq.com report.

Smartphone vendors should also prohibit its distributors from loading any apps on mobile devices without consent from consumers, and pre-installed apps that have been uninstalled are not to be forced to restore when the operation system is being updated, according to the rules.

These measures are designed to prevent smartphone vendors from undue charging for preloaded apps, disclosing users' personal information and bundling sales of smartphones with inessential apps, said the report.

The compulsory uninstalling measures will affect earnings of most major smartphone vendors as some preloaded apps have become major sources of earnings for vendors, the report noted.

For example, most Huawei smartphones come with a number of preloaded apps such as housekeeper app and membership service app that do not allow users to uninstall them. Smartphones from Xiaomi Technology also come with preloaded Xiaomi TV and Xiaomi music apps that cannot be unloaded.