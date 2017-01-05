Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 13:11 (GMT+8)
Smartphone vendors to showcase new products at CES 2017
Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 will be hosted from January 5-8 in Las Vegas, the US, and firms including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Xiaomi and Huawei are expected to showcase their latest smartphones. In addition to mobile devices, gaming PCs, peripherals, Ultra HD displays, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, artificial intelligence, virtual/augmented reality and automatic driving applications are also expected to become spotlights at the show.

Samsung is expected to unveil new smart cosmetic products and skin detector as well as new A series mid-range/entry-level smartphones. LG will showcase its new K series smartphones and a new stylus-featured handset product.

Huawei will showcase its new Honor smartphones, while Xiaomi, which will participate in the show for the first time, will showcase its smartphones, looking to expand its brand recognition in North America. TCL, ZTE and Oppo will also have booths for displaying their smartphones.

