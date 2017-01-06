Xi'an LONGi sets up joint venture for mono-Si solar ingots

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 January 2017]

China-based solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafer maker Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials has set up a factory of mono-Si ingots with annual production capacity of 5GWp in Lijiang, southwestern China, on a joint venture basis with two local partners, according to China-based media reports.

The two partners are PV module maker Trina Solar and polysilicon maker Yongxiang. With total investment of CNY2.099 billion (US$304 million), Xi'an LONGi holds a 55% stake while Trina Solar and Yongxiang hold 25% and 20% stakes respectively. Construction on the factory began at the end of 2016 and it will start production in first-half 2018.