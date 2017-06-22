Taipei, Friday, June 23, 2017 08:53 (GMT+8)
First-tier China makers offer 3-year supply contracts for mono-Si solar wafers
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

First-tier China-based makers of mono-Si solar wafers, anticipating continued strong demand and short supply, have offered 3-year supply contracts for Taiwan-based solar cell makers, with fixed prices mainly based on OEM quotes or possible pricing trends, according to industry sources.

The first-tier mono-Si solar wafer makers are Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials, Zhonghuan Semiconductor and JA Solar Holdings, with annual production capacities of 7.5GWp, 5.0GWp and 1.5GWp respectively at the beginning of 2017 and plans to expanded them to 15GWp, 10GWp and 3.5GWp respectively by the end of 2017, the sources said.

As PERC (passivated emitter & Rear cell) technology can hike energy conversion rates for mono-Si solar cells by 1pp and poly-Si ones by 0.6pp, mono-Si wafers used to produce PERC cells are more efficient than poly-Si ones, the sources noted. This is the main reason for the strong demand and short supply of moo-Si wafers, the sources indicated.

