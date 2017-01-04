Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 13:11 (GMT+8)
Comtec Solar Systems to sell Malaysia factory to Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

China-based solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafer maker Comtec Solar Systems will sell a factory in Malaysia to Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials at CNY200 million (US$28.7 million), and will suffer a book loss of CNY300 million, according to Comtec.

The factory has not generated a profit since opening in 2013, prompting the sale.

Comtec has annual production capacity of 400MWp solar-grade P-type monocrystalline silicon wafers in China and 300MWp at the Malaysia factory, as well as additional capacity for N-type monocrystalline silicon wafers.

Comtec has extended operations to investing in PV power-generating stations in China through establishing a subsidiary of which China-based Guolian Financial Holding is the largest shareholder.

Xi'an LONGi acquired a factory for solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers in Malaysia from US-based SunEdison in February 2016.

