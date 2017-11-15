Reasonable price gap between mono-Si, poly-Si wafers at US$0.14-0.15, estimates LONGi

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

The reasonable pricing gap between solar mono-Si and poly-Si wafers should see the former at higher levels than the latter by US$0.14-0.15 a piece, according to Li Zhenguo, chairman for the largest China-based solar mono-Si wafer maker Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials.

The estimation of the price gap is based on energy conversion rates for mono-Si PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells) and power output for PV modules made of them, Li said.

Xi'an LONGi used to set mono-Si wafer prices higher than slurry-sliced poly-Si ones by less than US$0.10. But as global mono-Si wafer demand grew fast in first-half 2017, sending pricing rising to levels higher than those for poly-Si ones by much more than US$0.10.

In the second half of 2017, China-based makers have been replacing slurry slicing with diamond wire cutting (DWC) to increase poly-Si wafer output. As DWC is equivalent to decreasing production cost, poly-Si wafer prices have dropped and consequently demand is on the rise.

Solar poly-Si wafers are in tight supply and prices remain stable currently, while mono-Si wafer pricing slightly fell in early November.