China PV makers seek narrower price gap between mono-Si, poly-Si wafers

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 November 2017]

Prices for solar mono-Si wafer should be higher than poly-Si ones by CNY0.4-0.5 (US$0.06-0.08), China-based solar cell and PV module makers have said, countering remarks Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials have made about wafer pricing.

LONGi, the largest China-based solar mono-Si wafer maker, has commented the reasonable price gap between the mono-Si and poly-Si segments should be US$0.14-0.15, based on energy conversion rates for PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells) and power output for PV modules made of them.

China-based makers lowered mono-Si wafer quotes in early November, resulting in price drops for mono-Si solar cells. Since a PV module made of 60 mono-Si cells generates 280W and one made of 60 poly-Si cells produces 270W, decreased mono-Si cell prices may drive PV module makers to adopt mono-Si cells for higher profitability.