First-tier China solar mono-Si wafer makers under pricing pressure

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

First-tier China-based solar mono-Si wafer makers have been under pressure from clients seeking lower prices but they are striving to maintain their quotes, according to industry sources.

In order to maintain quotes, some of the first-tier makers have decided to lower capacity utilization to about 70%, the sources said.

But second-tier China-based suppliers have lowered quotes to compete for orders, and as a result, prices quoted by first-tier makers are about 10% higher than those by second-tier competitors, the sources indicated.

China-based solar poly-Si wafer suppliers are not under pressure of lowering quotes, the sources said.