LONGi to lower prices for mono-Si solar wafers

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

LONGi Green Energy Technology (renamed from Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials), the largest China-based maker of solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers, will lower its quotes by about 10% after June 30, 2017, the deadline for new PV power-generating stations to be completed and on grid in order to be entitled to higher 2016 feed-in tariffs, because its additional production capacity will come into operation and the current short supply will be eased, according to the company.

The price reduction will narrow the price gap between solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers and polycrystalline wafers from about US$0.25 currently to US$0.15, according to industry sources.

The China government, in order to encourage adoption of monocrystalline silicon solar modules model PV power-generating stations, has set favorable minimum energy conversion rates in comparison with rates set for polycrystalline modules, the sources said. Consequently, solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers have been in short supply and prices stand at high levels, while prices for polycrystalline models have dropped.