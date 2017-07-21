Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials completes 600MWp of distributed PV systems in China in 1H17

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

China-based Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials completed over 100 distributed PV systems with total installation capacity of about 600MWp in China in the first half of 2017, taking up over 8% of total installation capacity completed around China in the period, according to China-based media reports.

Distributed PV systems comprise of rooftop, building-integrated and systems established on farm land and the surface of water bodies.

Xi'an LONGi is the largest maker of solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers and has extended production to PERC monocrystalline silicon solar cells and modules, and has invested in setting up distributed PV systems.

The China government has shifted focus from ground mounted PV stations to promote distributed PV systems. Consequently, the proportion of total new installation capacity for distributed PV systems rose from 10% for in first-half 2016 to nearly 30% in first-half 2017.

Xi'an LONGi currently focuses on setting up PV systems on roofs of large commercial buildings with installation capacity for a single system ranging from 3MWp to 40MWp. When bidding to establish distributed PV systems, Xi'an LONGi will adopt PV modules made of in-house-produced PERC monocrystalline silicon solar cells, which have a power output of 300W.