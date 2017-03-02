Taipei, Friday, March 3, 2017 05:54 (GMT+8)
SDP starts development of 10.5G LCD display ecosystem park in China
Ninelu Tu, Guangzhou; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 March 2017]

Japan-based Sakai Display Products (SDP) on March 1 held a groundbreaking ceremony for a project to develop a display ecosystem park consisting of a 10.5G IGZO TFT-LCD panel fab, a smart TV plant and an electronic white board and high-end display factory in Guangzhou, southern China, with the first-phase development scheduled for completion in June 2019.

The 10.5G display ecosystem park entails investment of an estimated CNY61.0 billion (US$8.87 billion) and occupies land of 48.43 hectares. The first phase occupies 21.56 hectares.

The 10.5G panel line will have monthly capacity of 90,000 3,370mm x 2,940mm glass substrates to mainly produce large-size, especially 65- and 75-inch, 8K TV panels and create 15,000 jobs.

Terry Guo, chairman for Taiwan-based Foxconn Electronics and a major shareholder of SDP, attended the ceremony and indicated that US-based Corning, Germany-based Merck and Japan-based ULVAC and Nichia as well as a number of display panel components and materials suppliers plan or are willing to set up factories near the display park.

Foxconn chairman Terry Guo

Foxconn chairman Terry Guo speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a 10.5G display ecosystem park in China
Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, March 2017

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
