中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jan 13, 2023
    01:45
    mostly cloudy
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    PCB materials suppliers expect demand recovery after 2Q23
    2h 51min ago
    IC design houses turn more cautious
    3h 15min ago
    TSMC to see sales disappoint in 1H23
    3h 26min ago
    Automotive IC supply shortfall to further narrow in 2H23
    5h 5min ago
    Compal to build assembly plant for automotive electronics in Mexico
    5h 28min ago
    Coretronic, Radiant post about flat revenue growth in 2022
    5h 34min ago
    OLED notebook market to see robust growth over next several years
    5h 41min ago
    Compal looks to non-notebooks for 2023 growth
    5h 49min ago
    Largan sees smartphone customers pessimistic about market prospects
    5h 55min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Steady growth for enterprise applications through 2026 in support of digital business objectives, says IDC

    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    According to a new IDC forecast, worldwide revenues for enterprise applications will grow from US$279.6 billion in 2022 to US$385.2 billion in 2026 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. Nearly all this growth will come from investments in public cloud software, which is expected to represent nearly two-thirds of all enterprise applications revenues in 2026.

    While the process of migrating from on-premises applications to the cloud can take years, enterprise software vendors and their customers will continue the transition to the cloud as this is an essential part of business operations in the digital world. Companies that do not pursue this technology will sustain losses due to profound opportunity costs as their competitors adopt cloud technologies and the use of application programming interfaces (APIs), moving beyond the reach of technological holdouts with on-premises or homemade solutions.

    "It's no longer enough for businesses to sit back and rely on their technological debt of software and hardware assets to keep the company running. In the digital world, enterprise software needs to constantly innovate to keep up with demand for speed, scale, and a resilient business," said Heather Hershey, research director, Worldwide Digital Commerce at IDC. "Organizations must invest in new tools to keep their application portfolio up to date as they move into the digital era, automating all processes while also leveraging innovation and a wealth of data to become a more creative and resilient company in the digital realm."

    In addition to the ongoing cloud migration, IDC has identified a number of other significant market developments that are driving growth in the enterprise applications market.

    SaaS and cloud-based, modular, and intelligent applications are no longer "nice to have" but are instead essential for business. Organizations that want to stay in business need AI-driven software that is cloud enabled, modular, and intelligent.

    Application programmable interface technology will continue to be the backbone of the enterprise applications market. APIs will always resonate as a sound investment to companies that understand the pivotal role they play in connecting all the disparate code bases that make up the modern world.

    Phasic migration to cloud with TaskApps augmentation will continue, particularly in B2B enterprises. TaskApps and low-code/no-code development tools are being used to close gaps, extend processes, or change up the business at a faster pace throughout the transition to digital first.

    New global regulations around data privacy and ethics have changed the way organizations collect and use data, pushing governance to the forefront of the conversation. Compliance has become a differentiating factor for enterprises that prioritize trustworthiness.

    "The digital world is completely altering the way software is utilized and incorporated into the organization from modularity to APIs to low code/no code to business process automation to TaskApps and even with innovation," said Mickey North Rizza, group vice president, Enterprise Software at IDC. "Organizations are stretching their visions from filling technology gaps to optimizing processes globally to going the last mile with complete differentiators for their clients. The business world is finally starting to leverage the opportunity technology brings to it."

    The enterprise applications market is a competitive market that includes software specific to certain industries as well as software that can handle requirements for multiple industries. Enterprise applications can be delivered as a pre-integrated suite of applications (featuring common data and process models across functional areas) or as standalone applications that automate specific functional business processes, such as accounting, human capital management, or supply chain execution. The enterprise applications market consists of the following secondary markets: enterprise resource management, customer relationship management, engineering applications, supply chain management applications, and production applications.

    Categories
    IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    automation B2B Cloud data privacy IDC Infineon public cloud
    Related stories
    Dec 13
    Automotive IDMs see delivery lead times shorten to 16-18 weeks
    Dec 7
    Automotive chip supply likely to stay short before 2024
    Nov 24
    Automotive clients reducing inventory of components not in short supply
    Nov 24
    Auto chips still in robust demand with no oversupply concerns
    Nov 24
    Renesas, Onsemi cutting backend orders for automotive ICs
    Nov 2
    Automotive chip demand drives NXP revenue growth in 3Q22
    Related topics
    Trends in industrial computing
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 12, 09:25
    iCatch Technology's AI imaging SoC powering connected AI dashcam by US leading fleet management service provider
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    Sheeva.AI and AeonCharge announce new strategic partnership to improve EV charging experience
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    The autonomous mover for everyone: World premiere of HOLON vehicle at CES 2023
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    SINTRONES actively takes part in environmental sustainability with excellent product design capabilities alongside innovative green engineering
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Jan 12, 10:21
    New CR Micro fab and backend site in Chongqing kicks off operations
    Thursday 12 January 2023
    Delegation from Telangana, India meets Foxconn, FIT in Taiwan
    Thursday 12 January 2023
    This Indian startup plans fab for compound semiconductors
    Thursday 12 January 2023
    Why automakers increasingly prefer total BMS solutions