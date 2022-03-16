South Korea may adjust tech policies; Sony and Honda to deliver first EV by 2025; India's data center market expanding

This Asia tech industry summary will mainly focus on conservative Yoon Suk-yeol being elected as South Korea's new president and possibly adjusting the country's tech industry and energy policies, Sony and Honda setting up a new joint venture to commercial electric vehicles (EV) by 2025, and India's data center market growing at a CAGR of over 10% as major cloud service providers (CSPs) continue to expand production in the country.