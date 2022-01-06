StoreDot announces US$80 million funding led by VinFast

Israel-based StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EV), has announced the first close of its Series D funding round of up to US$80 million. The lead investor is VinFast, which plans to scale up manufacturing and deploy StoreDot's XFC in future EV architectures.

Participants include bp ventures, a current StoreDot investor and active partner, underpinning its purpose of reimaging energy for people and our planet. In addition, Golden Energy Global Investment, a wholly owned company by EVE Energy's founder, Dr. Liu Jincheng, will be one of the participants in the funding round.

StoreDot CEO Dr. Doron Myersdorf said, "This strategic round of funding, with principal investors coming from leading automotive, energy and technology companies, is a huge vote of confidence in StoreDot, its XFC battery technologies, our long-term product roadmap, and our world-class technology and innovation that are all aimed to solve the range anxiety of EV drivers," in a press release on January 4.

He continued, StoreDot is now properly funded to take its silicon dominant XFC cells to the end of the R&D phase and into scale-up in readiness for mass production in 2024 for global vehicle manufacturers. It will help overcome the major barrier to EV ownership – charging times – providing a 50% reduction, and, ultimately, achieving a zero-emissions, clean world.

The allocation of funding

The funds raised by this round will be used to complete StoreDot's research and development for its silicon dominant XFC battery cells for electric vehicles and continue its progress on the extreme energy density cells based on solid-state technology for future deployment.

This funding also enables the company to ramp up its California-based R&D center and commence scale-up operations in key global locations, in readiness for full mass production of cells in 2024.

Vinfast eyes on StoreDot technologies

VinFast Deputy CEO Pham Thuy Linh also commented that enhancing customer experience is on VinFast top priority. The company has been making dedicated efforts in research, connecting global intelligence by forming partnerships with and investing in breakthrough technology companies, especially in EV batteries such as StoreDot and its XFC proprietary technology.

StoreDot is in advanced talks with leading global carmakers for integration of its XFC technology into their future models. The company demonstrates a clear technology roadmap including its next-generation XED, extreme energy density solid-state cells with planned mass production in 2028.

J.P. Morgan acted as sole placement agent on the transaction.

About StoreDot

StoreDot is a pioneer and leader of XFC batteries that overcome the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, making it possible to fully charge an EV in just five minutes – the same time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine vehicle.

StoreDot's battery technology is optimized for the best driver experience with XFC in Li-ion batteries, as well as future technologies for extreme energy-density (XED). StoreDot's strategic investors include VinFast, bp, Daimler, Samsung Ventures and TDK. In 2019, the company achieved world first by demonstrating the live full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just 5 minutes.

In 2020, the company demonstrated the scalability of its XFC batteries by fully charging a commercial drone in five minutes in another world first. Moving XFC battery technology from the lab to a commercially-viable electric vehicle for the first time, StoreDot has launched engineering samples of its XFC batteries that are designed to be manufactured at scale on traditional Li-ion production lines.