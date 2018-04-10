Displays
AUO March sales down on year
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 10 April 2018

Taiwan-based LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has reported announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$25.55 billion (US$847.58 million) for March 2018, up by 12.7% on month but down by 17.7% on year.

Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2018 came to NT$74.44 billion, down by 7.7% sequentially and 15.9% on year, AUO disclosed.

Shipments of large-sized (10-inch and larger) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 10.06 million units in March 2018, up by 11.8% on month, according to AUO. As for small- to medium-sized panels, the shipments arrived at about 17.28 million units, up by 36.6% on month.

In the first quarter of 2018, large-sized panel shipments totaled 28.58 million units, down slightly by 0.2% on quarter but up by 5.0% on year, the panel maker said. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels in the same quarter were around 46.57 million units, down by 0.8% on but up by 27.8% on year.

