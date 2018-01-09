Acer prepares new PCs for CES 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Acer has unveiled its new PCs and monitors for CES 2018 including the Nitro 5 gaming notebook adopting AMD's Ryzen processor and targeting casual gamers, the ultra-thin Swift 7, the convertible Spin 3, the Chromebook 11 and the Predator big format gaming display (BFGD).

Acer's Nitro 5 is a 15-inch notebook equipped with AMD's latest Radeon RX560 graphics card and Ryzen mobile processor and comes with a solid state drive (SSD), supporting storage up to 512GB.

The Nitro 5 also supports up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and is pre-installed with Acer's NitroSense utility for monitoring the CPU/GPU status and CoolBoost to control cooling fans.

The Nitro 5 will be available in North America in April with prices starting at US$799; and in EMEA in April with prices starting at EUR1,099 (US$1,334).

At 8.98mm thin, the new Swift 7 is an always-connected PC running Windows 10. The device is equipped with Intel's Core i7 processor and supports 4G LTE connection.

In addition to a Nano SIM card slot, the Swift 7 features eSIM technology, allowing download and activation of eSIM profiles. The Swift 7 ships with a profile from France-based Transatel provisioned with up to 1GB of free data valid for one month in 48 countries to help users get started immediately. The machine is also powered by 802.11ac wireless with 2x2 MIMO module.

The new Swift 7 has been upgraded to feature a 14-inch Full HD IPS display that is enhanced with Acer's Color Intelligence technology and Corning's Gorilla Glass touchscreen and touchpad.

Acer has also announced its refreshed Spin 3 (SP314-51) notebook, designed for users seeking out a versatile device for all-day productivity and entertainment. Its 360-degree dual-torque hinge enables it to function as a notebook, tablet, display and even provides a space-saving tent mode.

The Spin 3 is equipped with Intel's eighth-generation Intel Core processor and is able to provide up to 12 hours of battery life. The Spin 3's 14-inch display also features a Full HD resolution and IPS technology.

The Acer Swift 7 will be available in North America in March with prices starting at US$1,699; and in EMEA in April with prices starting at EUR1,699, while the Acer Spin 3 will be available in North America in February with prices starting at US$599; and in EMEA in January with prices starting at EUR649.

Acer also introduced its new Chromebook 11 (CB311-8HT / CB311-8H) with an 11.6-inch display in a portable and fanless design. The Acer Chromebook 11 features two USB 3.1 Type C ports to allow extra hardware extensions

The Chromebook 11 is powered by Intel's latest Celeron processors and comes with 4GB of memory and 16GB or 32GB of eMMC storage.

Several models in the Acer Chromebook 11 line (CB311-8HT/ CB311-8H) will be available in North America in April with prices starting at US$249, and in EMEA in March with prices starting at EUR249.

Acer's 65-inch Predator BFGD with Nvidia's G-Sync introduces big screens to PC gaming. The display sports Nvidia's G-Sync Variable Refresh Rate technology provides low latency at the Ultra HD 120Hz standard.

The Predator BFGD features integrated Nvidia Shield capabilities, allowing gamers to switch between gaming and other forms of entertainment. A bundled remote and game controller allows navigation and access to movies and TV shows from popular streaming apps. The entire experience can be controlled by voice, thanks to support for Google Assistant, which also allows smart home control.

