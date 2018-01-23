Acer eyeing e-sport hardware market in Indonesia

Aaron Lee, Jakarta; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Acer will launch promotional campaigns to boost gaming PC sales in Indoneisa, the host country of the Asian Games 2018 whose e-sport demonstration event is expected to prompt more local consumers to take part in e-sport actitivies, acording to Herbet Ang, president of Acer Indonesia.

Currently, gaming PCs only account for a single-digit percentage of Indonesia's overall PC sales, indicating that gaming hardware still have good potential for strong growth.

Andrew Hou, Acer president of the Pan Asia Pacific region, pointed out that the company's APAC Predator League 2018 e-sport event was hosted in Jakarta because Acer is optimistic about the country's e-sport business opportunities and is planning to host another event in 2018 or 2019 with more e-sport athletes from other Asia Pacific countries.

Indonesia has a population of around 260 million people and the average age of the population is 29, which gives the market strong potential to develop the gaming business.

Despite gaming PCs' low sale share, the product line has still achieved a double-digit percentage growth every year in the country. To penetrate the market, Acer is now running three major strategies: joining local e-sport communities including Indonesia E-sports Association (IeSPA); forming partnerships with local Internet cafes for using Acer's gaming products; and cooperating with the Internet cafes to host small-scale e-sport activities to strengthen Acer's brand image.

The brand store is another direction Acer has been heading for. Acer's first Predator brand store is located in Jakarta's Mangga Dua Mall and consumers are able to experience gaming products at the store before making a decision.

Ang pointed out that the company is planning to open 10 new stores in 2018-2019 in cities including Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung and Yogyakarta.

In addition to hardware sales, Acer Indonesia has also been focusing on providing software and services and has been supplying products including high performance computing (HPC), digital signage and smart traffic applications.

For digital signage, Acer has partnered with related government units for adoption and the project is now at the proof of concept (POC) phase. For Internet of Things (IoT) applications, Acer offers smart water meters with GPS support. The company's services have also been gradually expanding from own-brand consumer hardware products to devices from other brands.

Herbet Ang, president of Acer Indonesia

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, January 2018