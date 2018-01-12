Nexstgo unveils enterprise notebook at CES 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Hong Kong-based notebook brand startup Nexstgo is showcasing its new enterprise notebook, the Nexstgo Primus, smart IoT devices, Avita Imago and other Avita series products at CES 2018.

Nexstgo has partnered with mix reality (MR) head-mounted display (HMD) developer 3Glasses to design the Primus for it to support the Windows MR platform.

The Primus features a 14-inch (NX101) or a 15-inch (NX201) display and a battery life of 12 hours per charge, and supports Dolby Audio Premium. The notebook weighs only 1.3kg and has been certified for 12 US military standards.

Nexstgo also displayed its Avita series smart home appliances and its Avita Imago system to control the appliances via an IoT network.

Nexstgo Primus enterprise notebook

Photo: Company