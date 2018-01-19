Acer hosting e-sport event in Indonesia

Aaron Lee, Jakarta; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Acer is hosting the APAC Predator League 2018 e-sport event in Jakarta, Indonesia from January 19-21, in a bid to strengthen its brand image in the Asia Pacific region.

Acer's president of Pan Asia Pacific region Andrew Hou pointed out that the gaming market is seeing growth every year and the production value worldwide were as high as US$1.5 billion in 2017. With more audiences expected to attend e-sport events, the value is expected to grow 26% over the next three years to 2020.

In 2017, Acer also sponsored an e-sport event in Beijing, China with 50,000 on-site spectators and 400 million online ones. The sponsorship had helped improve the company's brand recognition in China, Hou said.

At the Jakarta event, in addition to showcasing its latest Predator series gaming products, Acer also lets visitors experience its new HMD using Microsoft's mixed reality (MR) platform.

Acer hosting an e-sport event in Indonesia

Photo: Digitimes file photo