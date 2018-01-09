IT + CE
Acer reports mild increase in 2017 sales
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$21.031 billion (US$778.91 million) for December 2017, representing a 10.92% drop on month and 11.63% increase on year.

The company's 2017 revenues totaled NT$237.332 billion, up 1.98% on year, during which it posted NT$232.732 billion in consolidated revenues.

Acer: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

21,031

(10.9%)

11.6%

237,332

2%

Nov-17

23,609

5.1%

3.9%

216,301

1.1%

Oct-17

22,456

0.4%

11.7%

192,692

0.8%

Sep-17

22,357

11.5%

(0.8%)

170,236

(0.5%)

Aug-17

20,056

10.4%

5.7%

147,879

(0.4%)

Jul-17

18,166

(14.4%)

6.2%

127,822

(1.4%)

Jun-17

21,230

18.2%

(14.3%)

109,657

(2.5%)

May-17

17,964

24.5%

3.7%

88,427

0.8%

Apr-17

14,432

(35.4%)

2.7%

70,463

0.1%

Mar-17

22,328

33.4%

(8%)

56,030

(0.5%)

Feb-17

16,740

(1.3%)

3.5%

33,702

5.2%

Jan-17

16,962

(10%)

6.8%

16,962

6.8%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

