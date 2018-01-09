Acer reports mild increase in 2017 sales

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$21.031 billion (US$778.91 million) for December 2017, representing a 10.92% drop on month and 11.63% increase on year.

The company's 2017 revenues totaled NT$237.332 billion, up 1.98% on year, during which it posted NT$232.732 billion in consolidated revenues.

Acer: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 21,031 (10.9%) 11.6% 237,332 2% Nov-17 23,609 5.1% 3.9% 216,301 1.1% Oct-17 22,456 0.4% 11.7% 192,692 0.8% Sep-17 22,357 11.5% (0.8%) 170,236 (0.5%) Aug-17 20,056 10.4% 5.7% 147,879 (0.4%) Jul-17 18,166 (14.4%) 6.2% 127,822 (1.4%) Jun-17 21,230 18.2% (14.3%) 109,657 (2.5%) May-17 17,964 24.5% 3.7% 88,427 0.8% Apr-17 14,432 (35.4%) 2.7% 70,463 0.1% Mar-17 22,328 33.4% (8%) 56,030 (0.5%) Feb-17 16,740 (1.3%) 3.5% 33,702 5.2% Jan-17 16,962 (10%) 6.8% 16,962 6.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018